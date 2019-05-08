Incumbent Jeff Gahan to be Democratic nominee for New Albany mayor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hoosiers hit the polls Tuesday, determining who will represent their parties on the ballot this November.
Democratic voters in New Albany approved giving the incumbent mayor another chance at an additional term.
With 56 percent of the vote, incumbent Jeff Gahan edged out rival David White during the primary.
That news was met with cheers inside the Elks Lodge in downtown New Albany during the Democratic Party’s watch party. Gahan said they’ve accomplished a lot in New Albany during his time as mayor, revitalizing the downtown and bringing in businesses to grow the community.
“We balanced the budget every single year," he said. "Prior to that, that didn’t happen. We’ve been able to make some big investments in the city of New Albany, we’ve revamped the parks.”
The results Tuesday signal the end for challenger David White, who hoped to bring a fresh voice to the city’s politics.
“Personally, I’m very disappointed but I’m a lot more disappointed for our citizens, the ones that I believe are not put first and are put second," White said. "But this is my hometown and this is where all my friends and family are. The Democratic Party has spoken. I’m respectful of that and I’ll honor those wishes.”
Now, Gahan said he’s ready for the next race in November.
“Moving forward, I’m happy with the results and ready to get the team back together -- get ready for a really strong campaign this fall,” Gahan said.
Gahan will face Independent Dan Coffey and Republican Mark Seabrook in the November election.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.