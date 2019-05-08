Jamon Brown Foundation will pay for funeral for baby allegedly killed by father

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The foundation named after a former UofL football star will pay for the funeral of a 1-month-old boy allegedly killed at the hands of his own father.
The Jamon Brown Foundation will cover funeral expenses for De’Anthony Trice, who died Sunday, two days after he was rushed to a hospital with skull fractures.
Trice’s father, Anthony Trice, faces charges of murder and criminal abuse.
Investigators said the baby’s father told them he was playing a video game, and when he started losing, he became angry and punched his son in the head.
Brown was an offensive lineman at Fern Creek High School, and played at UofL from 2011-14. He was drafted by the NFL’s St. Louis Rams, and now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
