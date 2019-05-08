Kentucky lawmakers reviewing governor’s pension bill

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Some Republican lawmakers in Kentucky say there aren’t enough votes lined up to pass Gov. Matt Bevin’s alternative pension bill.
The proposal is the alternative to a pension bill Bevin vetoed during the regular session.
Lawmakers said they hope to have the rumored special session sooner rather than later to deal with the impact to part of the groups who are affected by the pension crisis.
On Monday, House Democrats met with Bevin’s staff to talk about his plan.
“We went through the bill and asked lots of questions," Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Shively) said. "I don’t think anyone in my caucus at this point is ready to take a vote on that bill. There are certainly some concerns.”
The goal for the bill is to give relief from the pension crisis to quasi-governmental agencies, like regional universities, rape crisis centers, mental health centers and some local health departments.
Without the bill, Rep. Jerry Miller (R-Louisville) said more than 100 agencies face a crippling jump in pension costs come July 1.
The legislation also gives those agencies a way out of the system.
Jefferson County Health Departments are not impacted by this.
Republican lawmakers say right now, the 51 votes aren’t there to pass it.
“We have to find the sweet spot where we’re balancing the impact on taxpayers, impact on employees and impact on the agencies that are providing these services -- because they all are necessary services,” Miller said.
House Democrats say they would like to freeze the rates and come back to it in January to make other changes.
“It is my fear that if the contribution rates aren’t frozen we will have health departments go out of business," Jenkins said. "We will have domestic violence, rape crisis and child advocacy centers go out of business, and that would require the state to pick up the slack on that, because those services are in statute so someone has to provide them.”
Lawmakers know July 1 is fast approaching and are concerned about scheduling problems if a special session isn’t called soon.
“Having a set time to go into session would give all of us some breathing room and there is still time to talk all of these things out,” Jenkins said. “Legislators can work very well together when given the opportunity.”
Miller said at this point in time, they are still looking over the governor’s proposal.
“There is no free solution here," Miller said. "We are just working hard to try to reach an agreement that hopefully before Memorial Day we can have a five day special session, come in, get it through the House, get it through the Senate and get it signed by the governor.”
