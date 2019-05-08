In letter to General Assembly, Bevin says he’s ready to prevent ‘financial ruin’ to quasi-agencies

“House Democrats believe we must act to solve the impending negative impact upon quasi-governmental agencies - community mental health care facilities, rape crisis and domestic violence centers, and local health departments. However, this isn’t the solution we or Kentuckians were promised. We continue to believe the pension problem is too large to be solved by the governor and a few people in closed door meetings. We call upon the governor to open the process up to both chambers, both parties, the public, and experts. We stand ready to help solve this. The question isn’t do we need to act - clearly we do. The question is, will we do so in a responsible bipartisan manner?”