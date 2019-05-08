In letter to General Assembly, Bevin says he’s ready to prevent ‘financial ruin’ to quasi-agencies

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Wednesday issued a three-page letter to the General Assembly, declaring he is “prepared to call members ... into extraordinary session” but acknowledging there aren’t currently enough of them supporting his alternative pension bill.
The proposal is the alternative to a pension bill Bevin vetoed during the regular session, and is aimed at saving more than 100 quasi-governmental agencies, such as regional universities, rape crisis centers, mental health centers and local health departments.
“I am prepared to call members of the General Assembly into extraordinary session as soon as enough members of the House and Senate are publicly on the record stating they are prepared to take the action necessary to prevent the financial ruin of Kentucky’s 118 quasi-governmental organizations and universities,” Bevin wrote.
Lawmakers said they hope to begin the rumored special session sooner rather than later to deal with the impact to the groups most affected by the pension crisis. Without the bill, those agencies face a crippling jump in pension costs come July 1.
A short time after Bevin’s letter was distributed to media Wednesday, House Democratic leaders issued their own response:
“House Democrats believe we must act to solve the impending negative impact upon quasi-governmental agencies - community mental health care facilities, rape crisis and domestic violence centers, and local health departments. However, this isn’t the solution we or Kentuckians were promised. We continue to believe the pension problem is too large to be solved by the governor and a few people in closed door meetings. We call upon the governor to open the process up to both chambers, both parties, the public, and experts. We stand ready to help solve this. The question isn’t do we need to act - clearly we do. The question is, will we do so in a responsible bipartisan manner?”
