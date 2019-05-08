Lexington-based companies partner to donate 250 mattresses to Wayside

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A generous donation hopes to help combat Louisville’s ongoing homeless crisis.
Lexington-based companies Tempur-Sealy International and Sleep Outfitters partnered to deliver 250 mattresses to Wayside Christian Mission on Wednesday.
The mattresses are just smaller than twin size, which is a custom cut for the shelter.
Tempur-Sealy said they donate around 25,000 mattress around the country every year. But the Kentucky company places special emphasis on helping other communities in the Commonwealth.
“As a good corporate citizen and an organization where we have a lot of employees who work and live in Kentucky, this is a way we can help,” Rick Maynard, PR Manager for Tempur-Sealy, said. “Wayside is doing fantastic work. You can always use some new mattresses to make your residents more comfortable.”
Wayside is the largest homeless shelter in Louisville, according to a release, and regularly houses more than 400 men, women and children at two locations. That doesn’t include 100 other beds in their emergency low barrier shelter.
Tempur-Sealy hopes their donation inspires others to help out, as well.
“We do want to challenge other corporations and individuals around town to also get involved," Maynard said.
The annual homeless census released by the Coalition for the Homeless in April counted 6,986 homeless people in Louisville for 2018, a four percent increase from the year before. However, 18 percent less people were sleeping outside, a drop which the coalition credited Wayside for assisting.
