Liquor license denied for ‘detrimental health impact’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – New operators of a controversial gas station at the corner of Broadway and Hancock were denied a liquor license after the state said it would have a “detrimental health impact.”
Louisville Metro police previously said they had been to the corner of Broadway and Hancock hundreds of times at a cost to taxpayers of more than $100,000.
The BP station had been the scene of loitering, drinking and drug activity.
On one occasion, a clerk shot a customer.
The property is still owned by the same person, but the business has new operators who sought the liquor license.
“The problem is with this particular neighborhood,” operators’ attorney Nader Shunnarah said. “You're not going to eliminate the problems with crime whether it's the drinking in public, disorderly conduct or even violent crime by denying one beer license.”
“In essence, the city of Louisville and the police have given up on trying to deal with the issues of crime in the neighborhood by blaming it on a particular BP station”.
No alcohol has been sold at the location since November.
A WAVE 3 News investigation in January revealed people at the station loitering and drinking beer apparently purchased elsewhere. There was also drug activity.
A city crime map however shows in the three months that followed, there were three police reports at the location, all involving of credit card fraud.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith supports the decision to deny the liquor license as part of an approach to limit the availability alcohol in some areas.
“We need to take a serious look at how many is too many in the same area,” Smith said. “And then we need to take a look at a combination of the license holders and the property owner, holders and who is being held accountable and who is not.”
The ruling from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board cited Smith’s concerns, constituent protests and a letter of protest from the Nates Memorial Baptist Church as factors in denying the liquor license.
