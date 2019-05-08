Missing 87-year-old man from Campbellsville found dead near home

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police discovered the body of a missing Kentucky man about a month after he disappeared from his Campbellsville home, according to family members.
Delmar Thomas “Tom” Curry, 87, was last seen at his home on Smith Ridge Road around 4:30 p.m. on April 1, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews found his body on May 7.
Earlier in the search, police told WAVE 3 News Curry left behind his glasses, hat and shoes at his home, but investigators did not suspect foul play in his disappearance.
Campbellsville Fire Chief Chris Taylor described Curry as having a “pretty decent mental status.”
He didn’t drive and lived alone on his farm, raising chickens and selling the eggs, his neighbors said.
His neighbor noticed something wasn’t right on the morning of April 2 when he saw Curry’s porch light left on and found Curry’s door open.
Crews searched for Curry on land and in water surrounding his home. They also searched for him from the air.
Police began to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to him in the middle of April.
Still, it wasn’t until May 7 that he was found.
This story will be updated if we learn more information.
