A Season of Change for Christian Academy Football

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As spring football begins at Christian Academy of Louisville, things look dramatically different for the 2-A champs. Longtime head coach and former U of L quarterback, Stefan LeFors moved back to his home state of Louisiana to coach. One of the best players in school history, Milton Wright is graduating and is headed to Purdue, and oh by the way, they’re moving up from class 2-A to 3-A, but there’s still optimism. “We know it’s going to be different because 3-A, 2-A...there’s going to be some kind of difference, but I think we’re going to be prepared, and I think we’re just going to go out there, do what we know how to do, and see what happens,” said senior, Luke Leeper.