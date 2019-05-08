A Season of Change for Christian Academy Football

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As spring football begins at Christian Academy of Louisville, things look dramatically different for the 2-A champs. Longtime head coach and former U of L quarterback, Stefan LeFors moved back to his home state of Louisiana to coach. One of the best players in school history, Milton Wright is graduating and is headed to Purdue, and oh by the way, they’re moving up from class 2-A to 3-A, but there’s still optimism. “We know it’s going to be different because 3-A, 2-A...there’s going to be some kind of difference, but I think we’re going to be prepared, and I think we’re just going to go out there, do what we know how to do, and see what happens,” said senior, Luke Leeper.
The Centurions hired another former U of L signal caller, Hunter Cantwell to take over the program. Cantwell comes to the school after coaching at Carroll County. "I think they're already prepared thinks to our nonconference schedule in previous years, and then we'll have some familiar opponents in our district," said Cantwell.
Despite the changes, the cabinet is far from bare. Junior running back, Brand Babin rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the state championship game against 2-A power, Mayfield. “It’s a well oiled train and we’re going to keep going ahead. I think we’re going to do great in 3-A honestly. I think it’s going to be a super fun year,” said Babin. Although some of the faces are new, this team expects to be in the running for a state title once again.
