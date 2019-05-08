Slain child’s mother encourages early childhood education

Davion Powell was shot to death in May 2011. He was inside a unit at the 550 Apartments when he was shot by a bullet that came from the outside. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
By Charles Gazaway | May 8, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 4:39 PM
Davion's Day will be held May 16 at Louisville's Waterfront Park. (source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a toddler who was shot and killed eight years ago is hosting an event to remember her son and help other parents who’ve lost children.

Davion Powell, 3, was inside an apartment in 2011 when someone fired shots into the home from outside. Davion was hit in the head and died three days later.

Rashanna Bryant, the mother of Davion Powell, a 3-year-old who was shot to death in 2011. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
On May 16, Rashanna Bryant, Davion's mother, is hosting a public memorial at Waterfront Park.

"I'm not the only grieving mother, you know," Bryant said. "And it's time for me to stand up and support other mothers. It's time for me to be the voice for them, because sometimes we don't have anybody. So it's important for us to do this, to let everybody know that every child is important."

The event, called Davion’s Day, will include a photo shoot, balloon release, live entertainment and food.

