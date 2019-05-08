Slain child’s mother encourages early childhood education

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a toddler who was shot and killed eight years ago is hosting an event to remember her son and help other parents who’ve lost children.
Davion Powell, 3, was inside an apartment in 2011 when someone fired shots into the home from outside. Davion was hit in the head and died three days later.
On May 16, Rashanna Bryant, Davion's mother, is hosting a public memorial at Waterfront Park.
"I'm not the only grieving mother, you know," Bryant said. "And it's time for me to stand up and support other mothers. It's time for me to be the voice for them, because sometimes we don't have anybody. So it's important for us to do this, to let everybody know that every child is important."
The event, called Davion’s Day, will include a photo shoot, balloon release, live entertainment and food.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.