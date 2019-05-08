StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

This all involves a cold front that will drop in Friday morning. The trend is there to slow this front down as we move into the weekend. Just where it “puts the brakes on” is unclear but the trend is to keep it within KY/TN. This would then allow the next system to roll along it Saturday/Sunday with quite a bit of rainfall. Kentucky is more at risk for this rain event than Indiana at this time but the trend to inch this more north continues.