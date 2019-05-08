Taylor County man charged with child exploitation

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested Taylor County man on Monday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Reed Benningfield, 34, was arrested as a result of an anonymous tip to the KSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect had installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.
Benningfield is currently charged with three counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each charge is punishable by 10-to-20 years in prison.
Benningfield is lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.