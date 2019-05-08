Trooper pleads not guilty in deadly Clermont County crash

Trooper pleads not guilty in deadly Clermont County crash
By Brittany Harry | May 8, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 4:52 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Ault pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 36-year-old Anthony Bertram.

Trooper Ault was traveling south on State Route 222 in January when his patrol car crossed the center line and struck Bertram’s northbound Ford pickup truck head-on, according to authorities.

Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some of Bertram’s family members were in the courtroom for Trooper Ault’s appearance.

They brought pictures of him and some cried during the hearing.

Bertram’s family told FOX19 NOW this has been extremely hard on them and they are devastated.

Ault’s pretrial hearing date was set for May 15 at 8:30 a.m.

PREVIOUS | Trooper indicted in Clermont County Crash that killed 36-year-old man | Mother of victim in fatal crash involving trooper: ‘They also need prayers’

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.