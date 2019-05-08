Trooper pleads not guilty in deadly Clermont County crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Ault pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of 36-year-old Anthony Bertram.
Trooper Ault was traveling south on State Route 222 in January when his patrol car crossed the center line and struck Bertram’s northbound Ford pickup truck head-on, according to authorities.
Some of Bertram’s family members were in the courtroom for Trooper Ault’s appearance.
They brought pictures of him and some cried during the hearing.
Bertram’s family told FOX19 NOW this has been extremely hard on them and they are devastated.
Ault’s pretrial hearing date was set for May 15 at 8:30 a.m.
