UofL athletic administrator Jim McGhee dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A longtime member of the University of Louisville athletic department has died.
Jim McGhee had been with UofL Athletics for 42 years and spent the past 24 years as assistant athletic director for varsity sports and student life.
After joining UofL in 1977 as assistant athletic trainer and football equipment manager, McGhee became UofL's equipment and facilities manager in 1986, a position he held until his most recent appointment.
A 1969 graduate of Mississippi Valley State with a bachelor's degree in physical education and science, McGhee earned a master's degree in human movement and physical education at Boston University in 1975.
McGhee is survived by his wife, two children and six grandchildren.
Visitation for McGhee will be held May 13 at Watson Memorial Baptist, 7217 Nachand Lane, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral will be at Noon May 14 also at Watson Memorial Baptist.
