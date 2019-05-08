UPS hosting hiring blitz

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS will start hiring package handlers for the summer at a higher pay rate of $13 an hour.
The hiring event is happening May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UPS Center for Employment Opportunity located at 8203 National Turnpike.
UPS is interviewing and hiring on the spot pending the passing of a background check.
Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application by clicking here, and searching for Package Handler positions in Louisville. Two forms of ID will be needed at the hiring event. Examples include a driver’s license and social security card.
UPS is encouraging two types of students to apply:
- Upcoming High School graduates who may be interested in the UPS Metro College program that allows students to earn a degree debt-free from U of L or JCTC.
- College students home for the summer who need to earn money for school.
