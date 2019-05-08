Water shut down, boil water advisory ahead for several areas of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory will soon take effect for several streets in Sellersburg as the town prepares for an upcoming repaving project.
Water will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from May 8-10 to replace valves and storm drains, according to town officials.
Health and safety guidelines encourage a boil water advisory when water is shut off for a length of time. For this reason, an advisory has been issued during this time through 48 hours after work is complete.
During a boil water advisory, water should be brought to a rolling boil before consumption to kill harmful bacteria.
Affected streets include Hawthorn Glen, North New Albany Street, Lincoln, Maple, Michigan, Greenleaf and Short.
Sellersburg officials said they have attempted to contact each street affected, though if you experience a water service interruption outside of the aforementioned areas, it’s still important to observe the advisory.
The shut down is ahead of the repaving of North New Albany Street, according to the town.
