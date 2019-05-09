Accused Kroger shooter ordered to psychiatric center to determine competency

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of opening fire inside a Kroger in Jeffersontown in what prosecutors say is a hate crime is currently incompetent to stand trial - but he could be in the future.
The competency ruling came Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jeff Cooke. A judge said Bush, 51, is likely to regain competency after a 60-day stay with forced medication at Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange.
There will be a status hearing July 24 to determine whether to proceed with charges, according to Cooke. If Bush is still deemed incompetent following his stay, criminal charges cannot be pursued.
Bush faces hate crime charges that could bring the death penalty. He has already pleaded not guilty in both state and federal court in the shooting deaths of Maurice Stallard and Vickie Lee Jones. Both of the victims were African-American.
