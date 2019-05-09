ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of rain today; some strong storms possible

- TODAY (5/9/19)
- TODAY: Gusty thunderstorms possible midday and again in the evening
A brief break is expected before another round of showers and thunderstorms moves through for the late morning and into the afternoon. Some strong to severe storms may occur today but the threat is very much dependent on how much the atmosphere can rebound after this morning's rain. The best time for severe weather to occur looks to be during the late afternoon and evening hours; threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.
As the night progresses, rain chances decrease but the clouds remain.
The cold front takes its time moving through Friday, keeping shower chances in the forecast early and the clouds around for most of the day. Highs Friday max out near 70.
More showers roll in Saturday into Mother's Day. Heavy rain Sunday may cause localized flooding issues. High pressure returns to start the next workweek.
Highs Monday and Tuesday look to sit it the upper 60s and low 70s.
TODAY - ALERT DAY: Early AM rain/midday thunderstorms (80%); Scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT - ALERT DAY: Cloudy; Scattered showers & thunderstorms (40%); LOW: 60°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy; Scattered showers (30%); HIGH: 70°
