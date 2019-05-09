Bullitt County property owners fighting proposed pipeline

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Property owners in Bullitt County continue to fight back against a proposed natural gas pipeline.
LG&E has proposed to build a 12-mile pipeline through the county, stretching from an existing LG&E natural gas transmission line in eastern Bullitt County to an existing LG&E distribution line near I-65. That line is part of a gas distribution system that serves parts of Mt. Washington, Shepherdsville, Clermont and Lebanon Junction.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission approved this project in June of 2017 in connection with a LG&E rate case. Since then, LG&E has obtained about 85 percent of the easements they need for the project, but several families say they aren’t giving up their fight.
“The projections for the pipeline actually runs in the middle of all four of my pastures. So my farmland is going to be completely devalued,” Richard Parker said.
He’s said he’s been fighting this pipeline for two years, along with some other property owners.
On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen people met with Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers at the Bullitt County Courthouse to talk about the project.
Property owners asked several questions about the project, including whether there is anything Summers and the county can do to stop it.
Summers just took office in January. He told property owners at the meeting he didn’t have answers to some of their questions, but promised he is working to find out.
According to LG&E, the pipeline will strengthen reliability for existing LG&E natural gas customers by creating an additional path for natural gas to serve people in Bullitt County, but Parker said they won’t get any of that.
“We don’t get our utilities from LG&E," he explained. “It’s from Salt River Electric.”
Property owners also talked about their concerns about safety surrounding the project and how it will impact their properties.
“I used to have two herd of cattle I could put on the land. I’m no longer going to be able to do that based on the fencing that will be taken down,” Parker said. “There will be no permanent structures. I won’t be able to build on the property and it lays right next to my estate and an additional track of land.”
