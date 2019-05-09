Business offers reward in vintage phone booth theft

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Mount Washington business is offering a reward to get their phone booth back.
It was stolen from The Central Garage sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
The garage on North Bardstown Road is the headquarters for The Logsdon Group, which specializes in auctions and real estate.
The owner is offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the phone booth and the arrest of the person responsible.
