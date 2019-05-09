Business offers reward in vintage phone booth theft

Business offers reward in vintage phone booth theft
This phone booth was stolen over the weekend. (Source: The Central Garage/Facebook)
By Becca Gibson | May 8, 2019 at 10:27 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 10:27 PM

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Mount Washington business is offering a reward to get their phone booth back.

It was stolen from The Central Garage sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

The garage on North Bardstown Road is the headquarters for The Logsdon Group, which specializes in auctions and real estate.

The owner is offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the phone booth and the arrest of the person responsible.

SOMEONE STOLE OUR PHONE BOOTH LAST NIGHT at our office at The Logsdon Group located at The Central Garage. It was here...

Posted by The Central Garage on Monday, May 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.