Castleman Statue could now be removed following appeal approval

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A plan to move the controversial Castleman Statue from its longtime home in Cherokee Triangle has new footing after an appeal by the Mayor's Office was approved by the Louisville Metro Historic Landmarks and Preservation Districts Commission.
The decision was made after an appeal by Louisville Metro Government was filed after the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee tied in a January vote about the city's decision to remove the statue. Without a majority vote, the plan was effectively denied.
The deciding vote was made Thursday by Chairman Chris Hartman who said that it was not their call to decide whether or not to move the statue but rather determine if ARC’s decision was made with sufficient information.
Hartman said the reason he wanted to affirm the appeal was because the decision made by the ARC did not come with a written finding of fact, which would be required to uphold the initial decision.
Some people opposed to the mayor's appeal said they felt like it was being affirmed on a "technicality" and would have liked to see it returned back to the ARC or another governing body. There could also be an appeal to a higher court if someone, or some group, wanted to take that up.
The Castleman Statue, which sits at the roundabout on Cherokee Road at the eastern end of Eastern Parkway, has been vandalized repeatedly.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans in August 2018 to remove the Castleman statue, along with the George D. Prentice statue on York Street in front of the Louisville Free Public Library, into a storage facility.
The Prentice statue was moved in December.
In a statement, Mayor Fischer said:
"I am pleased with the Landmarks Commission decision today. Although John B. Castleman made civic contributions to Louisville, he also fought to keep men, women and children bonded in the chains of slavery and touted his role in the Civil War in his autobiography years later. We cannot and should not erase our history, but it is important that art and monuments displayed on public property reflect our values today as a welcoming city. We have an agreement in principle to move the Castleman statue to a more appropriate location within Cave Hill Cemetery where John B. Castleman is buried. Details will be finalized once the legal process is complete."
The mayor’s representative said Thursday that there is an agreement in principle with Cave Hill Cemetery to move the statue there.
