Churchill Downs investigating Infield Gate vandalism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is investigating an act of vandalism on the property.
A splattering of paint was discovered near the newly renovated Infield Gate at 3rd & Central near Wagner’s on Thursday. Paint is on the big screen, as well as the wall and patio bricks.
Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers told WAVE 3 News they’re unclear if the board is damaged or when the vandalism took place. The track is working with LMPD during the investigation.
The gate wrapped up multi-million dollar renovations in April.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.