Churchill Downs investigating Infield Gate vandalism
A large splattering of blue paint was found on the Infield Gate at Churchill Downs.
By Berry Stockton | May 9, 2019 at 6:19 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 6:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is investigating an act of vandalism on the property.

A splattering of paint was discovered near the newly renovated Infield Gate at 3rd & Central near Wagner’s on Thursday. Paint is on the big screen, as well as the wall and patio bricks.

Paint was discovered on the big board at the Infield Gate. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers told WAVE 3 News they’re unclear if the board is damaged or when the vandalism took place. The track is working with LMPD during the investigation.

The gate wrapped up multi-million dollar renovations in April.

The vandalism happened on the Infield Gate, which just underwent multi-million dollar renovations. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the LMPD Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.

