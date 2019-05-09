Future of Metro golf courses discussed at budget hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Public swimming pools are set to be closed and Louisville’s 10 public golf courses could be on the chopping block.
As we enter the summer months, Metro Parks is preparing for big changes as the city looks at drastic budget cuts to offset rising pension costs.
That includes the elimination of 42 jobs.
Wednesday, Parks Department leaders answered the questions of Metro Council members tasked with crafting the budget.
Concerns were raised about maintenance, grass cutting, public pools and golf courses -- among other topics.
“How many attempts did we make to get awards for our golf courses?” Kevin Kramer, Metro Council District 11, asked.
Parks officials said Metro courses were a part of some larger awards, but never recognized individually.
“I don’t know what the odds are,” Cindi Fowler, Metro Council District 14, said. “I want to be optimistic that we’re not going to close the courses.”
Mayor Greg Fischer has said that after the profitable summer season some Metro courses may have to consider a shutdown.
Councilmembers acknowledged the properties can’t be sold and asked if increasing green fees could help with costs.
Parks leaders said some Louisville public courses have seen a recent uptick in play, but overall, golf is on the decline.
So, increasing fees when demand is decreasing is something they added may not be effective.
But some remained optimistic, citing a recent Masters finish and the effect Topgolf may have on developing interest in the sport.
"Tiger winning will really be an uptick," Fowler said.
But if the course at Cherokee Park closes, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy has said it’s already got the staff to help.
"If they close the golf course, they'd still have to maintain the property," Layla George, President of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said. "We've said that we'd be willing to step in and do that."
But George said they'd maintain it as park land, not a golf course. She added that the public would be involved in developing other ideas for utilizing the land.
Metro Council members said if golfers don’t want to lose public courses they should show up to them.
"If they're important to you, play them," Fowler said.
Parks officials said they’re putting out a request to see if another operator would be willing to step in to help cut costs.
