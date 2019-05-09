Golden Alert issued for Louisville man with dementia

By Sarah Jackson | May 9, 2019 at 5:35 AM EDT - Updated May 9 at 5:35 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who has dementia.

Alfred Knox, 61, was last seen at the intersection of Thistledawn and Burrell drives in Shively around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

Knox is described as being 5’7’’ tall and weighing 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, olive green pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Louisville Metro police at (502) 574-LMPD or 911.

