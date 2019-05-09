'I was going to go down fighting,’ recalls a 6th-grader who hid in a closet as gunman shot up his Colorado school

(CNN/AP) - A 12-year old boy who survived a school shooting on Tuesday said he was ready to fight the gunman if he came into his classroom.
Nate Holley, a sixth-grade student at STEM School Highlands Ranch says he held onto a metal baseball bat and hid in a closet when two people stormed the school with guns.
“I was hiding in the corner and they were right outside the door. I had my hand on the metal baseball bat just in case because I was going to go down fighting if I was going to go down,” Nate said as he was interviewed on CNN.
Nate said he is doing OK, but that the event was “incredibly scary” as it happened. His teacher had the kids hide behind a desk, then moved the class into a closet as the shooters got closer to their room.
Kendrick Castillo, an 18-year-old student, was killed when he and two other students disarmed one of the gunmen. Eight others were injured.
"Because of what he did, others are alive, and I thank God for that. I love him. And he is a hero and always will be," said Kendrick’s father, John Castillo.
His friend Brendan Bialy, who helped disarm the shooter said agreed with the assessment.
"I want to make something very, very thing clear. Kendrick Castillo died a legend," Bialy said.
The attackers were identified by law enforcement officials as 18-year-old Devon Erickson and a 16-year-old who prosecutors identified as Maya McKinney but whose attorney said uses male pronouns and the name Alec. The two allegedly walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire in two classrooms.
The district attorney says first-degree murder and attempted murder charges will be filed by Friday.
Because the attack happened only miles from Columbine High School and just weeks after the shooting’s 20th anniversary, questions quickly arose about whether it was inspired by the 1999 massacre. But investigators offered no immediate motive.
Copyright 2019 CNN. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.