KHSAA approves new spectator conduct policy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has a new message for disruptive fans - if you get kicked out, you may not get to come back.
It's all part of a new spectator conduct policy approved this week by the KHSAA Board of Control.
Any adult fan ejected from an event would have to serve an additional suspension of one game or more.
“It is my sincere hope, and I believe that of our Board, that this penalty never be implemented and this be yet another tool in the toolbox of our school administrators to address some of the concerns we see throughout the year,” said KHSAA Commission Julian Tackett in a statement announcing the conduct policy. “Hopefully this is a deterrent that, when implemented in our schools, becomes that one last chance for people to stop short of acting in such an unsportsmanlike manner that ejection is the only option.”
The policy comes as sports officials are quitting in record numbers around the country. Many are citing instances of verbal or even physical abuse by parents and coaches.
"Honestly I think it will calm parents down a little bit more," said Rachel Gutowski, a soccer official, "and instead of focusing on the negatives of coming after us, they'll want to cheer their kids on a little bit more."
In 2018, there were 313 fewer officials registered with KHSAA than there were in 2012.
