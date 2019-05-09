LMPD announces new rules for traffic stops, officers say safety compromised

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on Thursday addressed his officers with a video message after announcing policy changes and upcoming training following some controversial traffic stops.
Those changes, Conrad said, will serve as guidelines for officers to strike a balance between dealing with concerns from the community, while also trying to help keep officers safe.
City leaders said this should be about treating everyone the same under the law, but some officers say the more than 40-page document of changes obtained by WAVE 3 News makes them feel unsafe.
>> Read the LMPD Standard Operating Procedures at the bottom of this page
Things like two police units at a scene are enough, as it states that more than two can cause undue public concern.
Metro Council President David James said that until now, the officers have only been doing exactly what their commanders have been ordering, but he does believe some change is needed.
Two high-profile incidents recently include a teen handcuffed after making a wide turn and a well-known Louisville pastor and community leader wondering, “Why did I get pulled over?”
Both traffic stops led to an outcry on social media and then inside Metro Council, claims that especially in West Louisville, some drivers are unfairly targeted.
On Thursday, Steve Conrad spoke to officers via video:
“You’ve worked hard to reduce violent crime in our city, putting in long hours in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations,” Conrad said.
While Conrad maintained that the traffic stops overall have led to a seven-percent reduction in violent crime, and major guns off the street at his direction, he said Thursday some policy changes are needed that will serve as guidelines for officers.
“You will conduct each interaction without bias,” Conrad said. “We added language to emphasize that a person merely being nervous or being in a high-crime area are not in and of themselves a justification for certain actions by an officer.”
Officers said safety is also compromised as they rely on their intuition in many actions. Changes will be made when it comes to handcuffing people not under arrest and removing someone from their vehicle among others.
“I would just hope that the police department, the chief initiates a policy where they use more intelligence-based policing and laser-focused activities directed toward people we already know are criminals,” James said.
Officers will have to fill out new paperwork forms for traffic stops. Training will happen at the end of July, with changes going into effect in August.
FOP President Nicolai Jilek told WAVE 3 News he wants to speak with the chief about some of the possible safety issues.
LMPD has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to talk about the policy changes.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.