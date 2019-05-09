LMPD to change policy for traffic stops

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are being informed of details about a new policy regarding traffic stops.
In a video address to officers that was posted to YouTube, Chief Steve Conrad said the new policies are not intended to put officers in harm’s way. Conrad said officers “are expected to be tactically sound and vigilant against all threats.”
Conrad went on to say the policies are meant to "strike a balance between the concerns of the community and the needs for us [police} to conduct traffic stops for safety and investigative reasons."
In the video, Conrad tells officers to conduct each interaction without bias.
"The mere fact that someone is nervous or in a high crime area are not in and of themselves a justification for certain actions by an officer," Conrad said.
Conrad also said guidelines have been issued about handcuffing people who are not under arrest, removing people from a vehicle or instructing people to sit on the ground during traffic stops or other incidents.
Procedural changes will also be made in the way officers document their actions in certain situations, Conrad said. The video did not specify what those situations are.
Conrad said he believes in the work LMPD officers do and he wants them to continue to do that work. The changes, Conrad said, "will enhance officer safety, re-enforce department values, give you [officers] more guidance in doing your jobs and improve trust with those in our community who may question what we do."
Conrad said he is committed to making sure all officers are trained on the new policies by the end of July with the policy changes taking place on August 1.
LMPD has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to talk about the police changes.
