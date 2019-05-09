Omni Hotel welcomes Bourbon Barrel Foods

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Omni Hotel in Louisville is welcoming Bourbon Barrel Foods to Falls City Market.
The Falls City Market is a 20,000 square foot food hall and market located in the Omni Hotel.
Bourbon Barrel Foods is the only soy sauce microbrewery in the United States. It features handcrafted soy sauces, bourbon smoke spices, barrel-aged sauces, including Woodford Reserve and Old Forester flavored products. All of the products are made in Kentucky and range from $15 to $75.
Fall City Market’s General Manager Dan Greet said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bourbon Barrel Foods to Falls City Market. We’ve been carrying their products since opening and it has since become a customer favorite”.
The entrance to the new storefront is at the corner of Liberty and 3rd Street. Bourbon Barrel Foods also has locations in Crescent Hill and Butchertown. Downtown Louisville is its third neighborhood with a fourth storefront opening soon at Logan Street Market in Germantown.
Hours for the new Omni Louisville location are listed below:
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
