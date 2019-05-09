Police release photos of men accused of shooting Clark County, IN judges

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Police have released photos of the two suspects accused of shooting two Clark County, Indiana judges last week.
The accused are Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41. Online records show both were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5.
The shooting happened on May 1 in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. The victims, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both Clark Circuit Court judges, were in the city for an education conference. They were shot during an argument outside the restaurant.
Investigations by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department revealed Kaiser and Vazquez were kicked out of a downtown bar around 3 a.m. the night of the shooting. The clothing worn in surveillance video from the bar matched that of the suspects in surveillance video from White Castle.
Kaiser was arrested at his home, according to police, while Vazquez was found driving the blue Ford SUV seen in the video.
Kaiser is being held on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Vazquez is charged with assisting a criminal.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.