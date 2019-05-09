Police release photos of men accused of shooting Clark County, IN judges

Brandon Kaiser, 41, and Alfredo Vazquez, 23 are accused of shooting two Clark County judges outside a White Castle in Indianapolis.
By Berry Stockton | May 9, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:35 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Police have released photos of the two suspects accused of shooting two Clark County, Indiana judges last week.

The accused are Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41. Online records show both were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5.

Indianapolis police are looking for the SUV and the two men in this photo in connection with the May 1 shooting of two Clark County judges. (Source: indianapolis Police)
The shooting happened on May 1 in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. The victims, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, both Clark Circuit Court judges, were in the city for an education conference. They were shot during an argument outside the restaurant.

Investigations by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department revealed Kaiser and Vazquez were kicked out of a downtown bar around 3 a.m. the night of the shooting. The clothing worn in surveillance video from the bar matched that of the suspects in surveillance video from White Castle.

Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs were shot outside a White Castle in Indianapolis.
Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs were shot outside a White Castle in Indianapolis. (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)

Kaiser was arrested at his home, according to police, while Vazquez was found driving the blue Ford SUV seen in the video.

Kaiser is being held on felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery, along with a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license. Vazquez is charged with assisting a criminal.

