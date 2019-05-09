Positively WAVE: Louisville woman meets her long-lost father in person after more than 60 years

“We text almost every day,” Bingham said. “He said, ‘I was sitting and thinking about you all day, and how it must have been to not have a father and I just wanted to let you know that I love you.’ For him to go back and think about me thinking about what I went through, the wrong paths I went because he was not there to help me along that way in that area, was kind of moving. There is no holding grudges of the past. I have to move on in this time, and I ask the Lord give me some time, let me have some time with him.”