St. Matthews Library reopens following months-long renovation process

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After nearly nine months of renovations, St. Matthews Eline Library has a new look.
The space on Grandview Avenue is now 19,000 square feet, making it the fourth largest public library in Louisville.
“Four years ago we met with library officials about ‘freshening up’ the St. Matthews Eline Library,” St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini said. “Our discussions turned from new paint to a new building."
The library features special areas for kids and teens, new technology and more than 70,000 books and resources available for check-out. The addition of a community center allows space for groups to meet by reserving the spot in advance.
Services will be on one level for easy access, according to the library.
The renovations are part of a $10 million project to remodel multiple parts of St. Matthews, including city hall and police headquarters. Louisville Metro Government contributed $1 million to the library portion of the project.
During the unveiling, Mayor Tonini also noted the planting of a tree in the front yard to memorialize former librarian Dustin Strong. Strong was killed while renovations were underway and never got to see the finished product. In addition, the children’s outdoor garden will share his namesake.
“He was so kind, so excited and so proud of the plans to rebuild this library,” Mayor Tonini said.
Strong’s mother has been tasked with making sure the tree is watered and cared for, according to Mayor Tonini.
A memorial for a 7-year-old killed in an accident in 1970 was featured in the previous building and will continue in the new space.
More information on the Louisville Free Public Library system can be found here.
St. Matthews Eline Library is open seven days a week.
