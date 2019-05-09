‘We have peace’: Mother, grandmother of house fire victims reflects on their lives

TOTZ, KY (WYMT) - It’s been a little more than two weeks since a tragic house fire in Harlan County took the lives of three people.
Three-year-old twins, Olivia and Alex were killed in the blaze. Days later, their mother, Allyson Howard died as a result of her burns. Her husband Chad remains in a burn unit healing from his injuries in the fire.
“She was a great mother and those children were beautiful,” said Vicki Blakley, Allyson Howard’s mother.
Vicki sat down with WYMT to talk about the legacy Allyson left behind. She says Allyson was an incredibly caring woman and a great mother.
“We love her and we'll miss her and it’s going to be a hard Mother’s Day but we'll get through,” said Blakley.
In the last couple of weeks, she says her family has been trying to find their new normal. They have found peace in the memories they have left of the three.
“I think she's here saying, I’m okay Mom, and we'll never get over losing her. She was a beautiful, beautiful girl inside and out,” she added.
There’s been an emptiness since she lost the three, but that emptiness has been filled by a new family – the people of Harlan County and the region.
“It is a huge family,” she said, smiling. “It's the only thing that helps get us through actually, is the love and support from all the people here.”
The family received tens of thousands of dollars to help pay for the funeral. Vicki says the family did not have to pay for Allyson and the twin’s monument.
In the ashes of the fire, Vicki found more hope.
“To be honest I was just trying to find anything of my daughter's, and my husband just spotted this little black cat in the middle of the black burnt out rubbish,” said Vicki.
She found one of Allyson’s cats in the debris. The animal was slightly burned and needed medical attention, but the cat that now appropriately named ‘Lucky’ has a new home.
Although loss feels prominent in this situation, Vicki says she wants the three to be remembered as lights in the world, because she knows they are all together, happy.
“You don't have to worry about Allyson, she's happy, she's doing just fine. I said now you if you want to miss her that's okay but don't you worry about her because she's doing just fine,” she said. “I can see her and those children are happy, they're happy and with that we have peace.”
Chad is still recovering. Vicki says the last time she visited, he was barely conscious, but alert and even could respond with movement.
