Behind the Forecast: Striking facts about lightning’s impact on a human body

Of the 396 killed by lightning in the United States between 2006 and 2018, 80% were men and two-thirds were enjoying outdoor activities. 70% of lightning deaths during this timeframe occurred between June and August. Indiana and Kentucky’s last lightning fatalities occurred in 2013. Two men in Madison County, Kentucky were struck and killed on August 21 while hanging tobacco in a barn. In Indiana, a man was working on a billboard in Gary when he was struck and killed. Between 2008 and 2017 there were 6 lightning deaths in Kentucky and 3 in Indiana.