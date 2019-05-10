Castleman statue vandalized hours after city rules it can be moved

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A controversial statue in Cherokee Triangle has been vandalized yet again, this time just hours after the Metro Landmarks Commission ruled it can be removed.
It’s now the fourth time someone has covered the statue of John B. Castleman in paint.
White paint was thrown onto the statue Thursday night, on top of orange paint that remained from a previous vandalism.
Mayor Greg Fischer wanted to move it because of Castleman’s ties to the confederacy and support of slavery.
The city is working with Cave Hill Cemetery to move the statue there, but a timeline and cost are still being worked out.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.