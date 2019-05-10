Donation helps Bellarmine University basketball get new locker room

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Bellarmine University men’s basketball team learned they would be getting a new locker room that head coach Scotty Davenport said will compete to be among the best in the country.
The player performance room was made possible by a donation by longtime and high profile UofL athletics donor Dr. Mark Lynn and his wife Cindy.
“It’s just one of those things like, is it August yet? Can I see it? I want to see it now,” senior forward Ben Weyer said. “We can’t thank Dr. Lynn enough.”
Dr. Lynn said he wanted to do this because of the kind of young men this team produces.
“These kids get it,” Lynn said. "It’s not about winning and losing. We all love to win, but that’s the easy part. It’s about being part of something bigger than yourself.
Davenport is thankful for what his team is getting.
“Good players get rebounds and score points, but extraordinary players make other better,” Davenport said, " and the Lynn family, top to bottom, makes our community better."
The Knights hope to have new digs by the time the next season rolls around.
