Driver who killed Rumpke driver sentenced to 4 years in prison

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - The driver convicted of hitting and killing a Rumpke worker avoided the maximum jail-time sentence of 60 months in prison.
Brian Jankovich, 41, appeared in Butler County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.
Judge Stephens sentenced Jankovich to 48 months in prison with a one-day prison credit. That adds up to 4 years behind bars.
He was indicted in December on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter in the death of David Evans. He pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in March.
Evans’ widow Kelly spoke about what her husband meant to her and asked the judge to to give Jankovich the maximum sentence which is 5 years.
Jankovich’s wife also spoke to the judge Thursday.
“He’s not the guy the media and everyone is seeing. I was the last one to see him. Mr. Evans was our garbage man,” she said.
Jankovich had marijuana in his system and was driving 42 mph in a 35 mph zone when his tan 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck David Evans on Central Avenue and Henkel Road just before 6:30 a.m. July 30, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.
When he addressed the courtroom, Jankovich apologized and swore he was not under the influence of drugs that day.
He said he thinks about what happened every day.
“I swear on this court. It had to be a buildup of marijuana from the night before,” Jankovich said.
He also said Jankovich will have the possibility of being placed on three years of post release control.
The judge said he took Jankovich’s ‘genuine’ sense of remorse into consideration but also reiterated that he was impaired when he drove.
Jankovich now has a mandatory life suspension on his driver’s license.
Evans, 52, of White Oak, was impaled into another vehicle, the report states.
A witness stopped and called 911.
Evans was airlifted to a Dayton hospital but died on the flight there.
