Facebook offering free Scarlet’s Bakery cupcakes in celebration of new feature
Free cupcakes are being teased at the launch of a new Facebook feature at Scarlet's Bakery.
By Berry Stockton | May 9, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 9:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Facebook is celebrating the launch of a new feature by gifting sweet treats to Louisville residents.

The social media giant partnered with Scarlet’s Bakery in St. Matthews to introduce the city to “birthday stories.” With the new feature, Facebook users can add photos, videos and digital birthday cards to their stories in order to celebrate themselves or loved ones online.

Scarlet’s Bakery is just one of 50 bakeries across the country chosen for the Facebook takeover. Attendees will be treated to a free chocolate and caramel bourbon cupcake.

The "birthday stories" feature allows users to celebrate their loved ones in the story. (Source: Facebook/RunSwitch PR)

The bakery operates as nonprofit, working year-round to employ exploited women in the metro. Find out how you can support their mission here.

Festivities are set for 7-10 a.m. Friday, or while cupcake supplies last. The event will take place at the location at 106 Fairfax Avenue.

