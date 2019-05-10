FORECAST: Cloudy, cool with rain chances through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spotty showers continue this morning as the cold front slowly makes its way through the region.
While the rain will be gone by the afternoon, the clouds stick around. Peaks of sunshine are more likely north of the Ohio River.
The lingering clouds limit highs to the 60s this afternoon. Expect a cool night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
After a dry start, showers return Saturday afternoon as a warm front lifts north. This rain continues through the first half of Mother's Day.
Highs Saturday and Sunday will sit in the 60s. Highs in the 70s and drier weather return next week.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Isolated showers (20%); HIGH: 70°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; Isolated showers south (20%); LOW: 52°
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy; PM Showers (60%); HIGH: 68°
SUNDAY – Mother’s Day: Mostly Cloudy; Scattered showers, especially early (40%); HIGH: 66°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.