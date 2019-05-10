GCCS board approves use of metal detectors in schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Greater Clark County Schools is taking additional steps to make its schools safer with the introduction of several new policies.
On Wednesday, the GCCS board approved several changes, including a policy to allow searches using hand-held metal detecting wands and a policy on cyberbullying, the News and Tribune reported. The board voted 6-0 in favor of the policies; board member Janelle Fitzpatrick was absent from the meeting.
GCCS's decision to approve new school safety procedures came just a day after a school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver, where two armed students killed one and injured eight others on Tuesday.
The school corporation received the metal detecting wands last fall, interim superintendent Mark Laughner said, but because it did not have a policy in place regarding the use of the wands, the schools were not able to use them. Greater Clark received the free handheld metal detectors for each school through a recent state initiative introduced by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"Really, it's just to make sure we're keeping our kids safe and schools safe," he said. "If we have a suspicion, we can act on it and have that device to verify that the student doesn't have anything on them."
According to the policy, students would be searched with the wands only if there is a reasonable suspicion that a student possesses a weapon. An administrator of the same gender as the student would conduct the search, and another adult witness would be present during the search.
"There was some question on, well, do you do random wanding when students come in each morning, and random would be that you'd have to wand every third student or every fifth student that walks through the door," Laughner said. "We didn't want to do that, because that has the potential of making a lot of students late to school or tardy to class. We were just trying to work through things and trying to come up with the right policy."
Erin Bojorquez, public information officer with GCCS, said the school corporation was sending out notifications to parents Thursday afternoon about the new policy on metal detectors that goes into effect immediately.
New Albany Floyd County Schools and Clarksville Community Schools also have policies regarding the use of metal detecting devices for searches. After receiving the wands from the state in 2018, the New Albany Floyd County school board adopted policies allowing them to be used in searches in the fall.
Brad Snyder, New Albany Floyd County superintendent, said the policy allows the corporation to use handheld detectors both in cases of probable cause and random searches. Administration at both New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School have conducted one random search so far this semester, which involved pulling students out of class.
He said the feedback on the wands has been mixed.
"There are people on both sides," he said. "There are people who want students wanded everyday and others who think it's intrusive."
Snyder said while the safest measure would be to search everyone with the wand, there is not a practical way to implement that kind of procedure.
"I appreciate the governor giving us another tool to put in our box, and we're using it to what degree we can," Snyder said. "It really is unfortunate. I don’t really want to wand students, but we need to. That’s where we are ... think of what just happened in Denver. We're taking whatever measures we can whenever we can."
The GCCS board also added language to its policy to specify cyberbullying as a form of bullying.
"Bullying as defined in State law means overt, unwanted, repeated acts or gestures, including verbal or written communications or images transmitted in any manner (including digitally or electronically and through the use of cellular telephone or other wireless, cellular communication device)," the policy now states.
Laughner said the policy change was about updating the language to reflect current issues students are facing. Cyberbullying was already being addressed by school administration, and it is already outlined in student and faculty handbooks, he said.
"Obviously, it's been going on for a while, and it's becoming more and more prevalent on the social media side, so we needed to make sure we aligned our board policy with what's going on in society and make sure that we can address those behavior issues," he said.
He said if there is a specific threat identified on social media, the administration will alert the police, and educators need to address issues of cyberbullying even if it occurs outside of school.
"A lot of parents believe this whole threat on social media plays outside of school hours, and that may be true, but if it spills over into the school community, it disrupts the school environment, and we have to address it with some sort of disciplinary action within the school environment," Laughner said.
In addition to its policy changes on safety and cyberbullying, the board approved a change in its transportation that specifies that students are banned from vaping and e-cigarettes on buses.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.