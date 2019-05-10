‘I thought I’d watched her die!’: Woman recovers after tree falls on her, breaks nine bones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – In an instant, her life changed.
When a storm kicked up on a Sunday afternoon, Bridgette Moses was afraid it might break her backyard table.
She grabbed her boyfriend Clay Wright to go out with her to flip it over so the wind wouldn’t catch it.
"We didn’t even make it to the table,” Moses said. “We heard the tree crack. He said, ‘Run,’ and we ran.”
Wright said he thought the tree would fall on them both, but instead, he saw it slam on top of his girlfriend.
“I thought I’d watched her die!” Wright said . “In my head, when I saw it happened, I thought, ‘That’s it.’ I thought it killed her for sure.”
Help wasn’t far away. A fire crew was already in the neighborhood, checking on downed powerlines and another fallen tree.
Oak Ridge Fire Capt. Jordan Alcorn heard the crash and cries for help.
“Soon as I saw her, I knew that we need an ambulance and we need some additional responders to come,” he said, recalling the April 14 incident.
Because of the pouring rain, a medevac helicopter was out of the question.
A ground ambulance took Moses the 20 miles to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
“She was in pretty bad shape when we put her in the back of the ambulance,” said firefighter and EMT Stephen King.
The damage to her body was extensive – bleeding on the brain, nine broken bones, with one of her legs broken in 10 places.
Moses has gone through multiple surgeries but expects to be walking again within a year.
She is grateful to have feeling throughout her body, being able to wiggle her fingers and toes.
"Everywhere, I have feeling everywhere,” Moses said. “Like I never lost feeling in anything, so that's a good thing.
The family’s started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs beyond insurance as well as cover other recovery expenses.
