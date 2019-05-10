JCPS, NCFL partner to host Community Jamborees across Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools and the National Center for Families Learning are hosting a series of Community Jamobree events across Jefferson County. The goal is to encourage family engagement in schools.
The events will include free food, games, giveaways and activities for all ages.
There will also be a resource fair and sessions for parents to learn how to support their students during the school year and over the summer.
The time and dates for the Jamborees are listed below:
Saturday, May 11
Zachary Taylor Elementary School, 9620 Westport Rd., 40241 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Alex R. Kennedy Elementary School, 4515 Taylorsville Rd., 40220 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Newburg Middle School, 4901 Exeter Ave., 40218 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Southern High School, 8620 Preston Hwy., 40219 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, 7410 Moorman Rd., 40272 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Klondike Elementary, 3807 Klondike Lane, 40218 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.