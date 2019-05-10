Maximum Security camp set to review Derby concerns with stewards Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Luiz Saez, jockey for Maximum Security, has hired an attorney ahead of a meeting regarding his Kentucky Derby 145 run.
Ann Oldfather, attorney for Luiz Saez, confirmed plans for a meeting with stewards at Churchill Downs on Friday morning to review concerns stemming from the race.
Maximum Security was disqualified after stewards determined the horse bothered others in the pack as they headed towards the stretch. The owners of the horse, Gary and Mary West, said in a statement Thursday they plan to explore legal options following the denial of their appeal to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
What is on the agenda for the meeting, or why it was called, has not been released.
Following Maximum Security’s disqualification, Country House was declared the winner.
