Maximum Security jockey, legal team to meet with Churchill Downs stewards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jockey who mounted Maximum Security during Kentucky Derby 145 has lawyered up and is expected to take action Friday.
Luis Saez hired Louisville-based Oldfather Law Firm to represent him in his battle to regain the Kentucky Derby Title.
Maximum Security owner Gary West said he and his family are weighing the legal options as well. Friday morning, attorneys will meet with the stewards at Churchill Downs to discuss the disqualification that cost Maximum Security the Derby victory.
Stewards found the horse crossed lanes in a move that could have set off a dangerous chain reaction.
After a tense 20-minute inquiry Country House was declared the Derby winner.
West and his family said they were denied a chance to talk with the stewards upon their request after the Derby. They believe that with a proper hearing Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby.
West said, “We remain convinced that our horse, Maximum Security, was the best horse in the 145th Kentucky Derby and that his decisive win on Saturday May 4, is clearly and convincingly supported by the actual video of the race.”
What is on the agenda for the meeting between Saez’s legal team and the stewards, or why it was called, have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.