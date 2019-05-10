Mayor defends using city funds to entertain Derby guests in wake of budget crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Each year, the city of Louisville uses the Kentucky Derby to attract new businesses to the area.
The mayor spends city funds to host and entertain leaders from various companies.
Friday, WAVE 3 News asked Mayor Greg Fisher if he felt it’s still appropriate to use city funds for Derby guests in light of the current budget crisis.
And he doesn’t see it as an issue.
“It’s a fabulous investment the city is blessed to be able to make,” Fischer said. “There’s only one city that hosts the Kentucky Derby. Everybody around the world wants to come. For us to be able to use it to get business prospects to town, and then see them locate businesses here, increase employment, increase jobs here -- were we not to do that as a city would be malpractice. So anybody with any type of business background understands that.”
The names of those guests and companies remain private.
Fischer argued last year that revealing that information would compromise Louisville’s competitiveness with other cities.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.