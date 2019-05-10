Metro Councilman Brandon Coan issues apology for making ‘poor choice’ on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Council member on Friday issued an apology after a tweet that ruffled a few feathers.
A day after LMPD Chief Steve Conrad announced changes to his officers’ traffic-stop policies, Metro Councilman Brandon Coan tweeted Friday morning that he’ll buy a fancy steak for the LMPD “officer who issues the most littering citations between now and the end of the year.”
(Story continues below the tweet)
Then, around midday, Coan issued his apology, calling his original tweet “a poor choice.”
(Story continues below the tweet)
What does littering have to do with traffic stops, you ask?
According to those who took issue with Coan’s first tweet, “incentivizing law enforcement to meet citation quotas has worked so well in the past,” according to a sarcastic commenter named @juliotrecoolio.
The city’s new littering ordinance, sponsored by Coan, includes penalties of either $125 or $250, to be paid by offenders to Metro Government. Those who didn’t like Coan’s tweet likened it to the ongoing controversy surrounding LMPD traffic-stop policies, which Conrad on Thursday said will change in several ways.
(Story continues below the tweet)
To Coan’s credit, he issued his apology in a separate tweet, while leaving the original tweet live, whereas many people, upon issuing the mea culpa, take down the offending post.
Here are a few more tweets below:
