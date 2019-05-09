Mother who reported 7-week-old infant kidnapped now charged with attempted murder

ASHEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A woman who reported that her infant had been kidnapped from a community in Asheville Thursday evening is facing attempted murder charges.
Asheville Police tweeted about the incident just before 6 p.m. The child, a female named Shaylie, was reported missing after her mother said she was kidnapped by a man with red hair and a woman with black hair who were both wearing ski masks.
Friday, officials said the mother’s story was not true. The infant had apparently been tossed into a ravine that officials believe had a 50 to 75-foot drop.
The infant’s mother, 35-year-old Krista Madden, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, WYFF reports.
Officials say the child was in a car seat but not secured when she was tossed, and when the infant was found, she was out of the car seat.
“It’s by the grace of God that we’re standing here with a child that’s been discovered and is alive,” officials said during a Friday press conference. The infant was admitted to the hospital.
“It’s my understanding that the child is in very good condition at this point,” officials said.
Officials say a woman went to her mailbox and heard the faint cries of an infant. The woman’s husband found the child “over the bank,” officials said.
Police said the vehicle originally reported to be involved was a silver 2014 Mazda CX5 with NC tag EMX-5984, which was later located in Henderson County shortly after the kidnapping, but the baby girl was not yet found.
At 8:15 p.m., police said that Shaylie was found safe in Henderson County.
Madden is believed to have acted alone. She is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.