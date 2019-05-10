Owners of Maximum Security evaluating legal options following Derby disqualification

On the Monday morning following the race we filed a formal “protest, objection and appeal” letter with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission seeking the opportunity to be heard “forthwith” by the full Commission. That request was summarily denied only hours later that same day. In denying our request, counsel for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reminded us that it was a “privilege” to participate in horse racing in Kentucky. And we agree -- however, that “privilege” comes with an obligation for fair, full and transparent treatment by the Commission of its licensees. That did not occur here.