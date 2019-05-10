Peter Grignon Way honors LMPD officer killed in line of duty

Peter Grignon Way honors LMPD officer killed in line of duty
Part of Six Mile Lane will now be known as Peter A. Grignon Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Becca Gibson | May 9, 2019 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 11:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dedication will help ensure a Louisville Metro police officer killed in the line of duty will never be forgotten.

LMPD officer Peter Grignon was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2005. (Source: LMPD)
Thursday the city renamed part of Six Mile Lane in Jeffersontown to Peter A. Grignon Way.

Grignon was shot and killed in March 2005 while on patrol in south Louisville. He had worked for the department for just two years and two days.

“When someone dies like this the very worst fear, the very first thing you think about is ‘no one will remember,’” the officer’s widow, Rebecca Grignon Recker, said. “And this just proves that everyone remembers and nobody forgets.”

The 17-year-old suspect who killed Grignon, then shot himself.

