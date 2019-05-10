Playground made to accommodate children with disabilities opening soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new all-inclusive playground is on track to open at the end of May.
WAVE 3 News got a look inside the Miracle League of Louisville playground at Fern Creek Park on Thursday. Production on the one-of-a-kind children’s space started in fall 2018.
Ziplines and a climbing apparatus are included in the space, which is made to be welcoming for children with disabilities. In addition, the ground is made to be flat in order to better accommodate wheelchairs, according to a spokesperson.
Delta Dental donated $200,000 to the project, which they said falls in line with their mission.
“We felt like partnering with Miracle League and building this playground so that everyone from all walks of life can come and play together, there’s really no better way for us all to smile together,” spokesperson Laura Wince said.
The Miracle League gives children with disabilities, that deter them from participating in a traditional baseball league, opportunities to be a part of a team and play in a safe environment with other children.
Miracle Playground is expected to open May 29.
