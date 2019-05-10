Police: Day care employee bites 5-month-old child

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A day care employee said she bit a child’s arm out of frustration, according to an arrest slip.
Police were called to Kinderplay, located at 208 Corporate Drive, Thursday on a report a 5-month-old had a bite mark on its left arm.
Crystal Beck, 31, of Hardinsburg, initially told officers she did not know how the mark got on the child then later admitted she bit the child when the infant scratched her face during a feeding.
Police said the bite mark was clearly outlined but did not break the skin.
Beck said she knew she was supposed to report any abuse or injuries to her supervisor but did not.
Beck was charged with criminal abuse and failure to report child dependency neglect or abuse.
Police said she was fired from her job at Kinderplay.
